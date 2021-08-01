GILBERT SONNY KNIGHT JR., 75, of Lesage, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Service will be livestreamed on the Beard Mortuary Facebook page. He was born December 21, 1945, in Huntington, the son of the late Gilbert and Mildred Jones Knight. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Ellen, Jo Ann, Wayne Knight, Donna Henry, Pamela Porter and Eva Mason. He was a United States Army Veteran. Sonny, fondly known as the “Weenie Man” by his friends and co-workers, was the founder and operator of the famous Hillbilly Hot Dog Weenie Stand. Sonny and Sharie have had several appearances and visits from the Food Network “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” Show with Guy Fieri. His focus during his career was to strive for excellent customer service, and he far exceeded the task. He was proud to be an ordained minister and enjoyed conducting many marriage ceremonies at the Hillbilly Hot Dog Weenie Chapel. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 22 years, Sharie McGarry Knight; two daughters, Tracey Knight and Maria Griggs; three sons, James Richard, Sonny and David Knight; two stepsons, Brandon and Vance Swallow; his grandchildren, Josh Hykle, Reagan Shatto, Courtney and Chloe Richard, Noble and Sage Knight, David and Brendon Knight and Kingston Swallow. He is also survived by three sisters, June Clary, Diane (Taylor) Adkins and Susan (John) Lafferty; a brother, Timothy Knight; and a host of nieces, nephews, special friends and an amazing and fabulous staff who are considered extended family. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House for their excellent care and compassion for Sonny and the family. In lieu of flowers, Sharie would like for friends and family to make a memorial contribution to Hospice of Huntington in Sonny’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
