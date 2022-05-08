GLENDA CAROL SPURLOCK, 79, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Matt officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. She was born August 13, 1942, in Huntington, daughter of the late Lawrence and Dorothy Runyon Gwilliams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Harold Gwilliams, Juanita (Henry) Humphreys, Harry (Maxine) Gwilliams, Verna (Bill) Stevens, Roy Gwilliams and Mary Frances Gwilliams. She is a member of Sunset Chapel Baptist Church. She is survived by her loving family, husband, Larry Spurlock; daughter and son-in-law, Tracie and Brad Wheeler of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Annette Spurlock of Philadelphia, Pa.; grandchildren, Kristina (Jeremy) Weaver, Bradley (Hannah) Spurlock, David (Jean) Spurlock, Christopher Spurlock, Jake (Christy) Wheeler and Ben Wheeler; eight great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Freeda and Joann Gwilliams; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

