GLENDA SHARON SHANNON, 77, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor David Blake officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Family and friends may visit from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. She was born September 26, 1943, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Pearl and Jewel Childers Drown. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, David Irwin, and siblings, Brenda McCloud, Leonard, Ceron, Johnny and Larry Drown. She was a member of Greenbottom Baptist Church and was retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Leo Shannon; children, Deborah Hamlin (Tim Belville), John Irwin, Theresa (Tim) Smith, Clarissa (Bob) Williamson, Gerri Hall, Sandra Sue (Rick) Beach, Stephanie Diane (Ronnie) Lafferty, Ruth Shannon and Travis (Karen) Shannon; three sisters, Joyce Frank of Akron, Ohio, Helen Lester of Huntington and Kathryn (James) Irwin of Huntington; 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and several great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews and several special cousins. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

