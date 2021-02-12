GLORIA WILHOIT HARRIS, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021, in Woodlands Retirement Community. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating. Service will be livestreamed on Beard Mortuary Facebook page. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. She was born July 24, 1931, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late George Dewey and Lucille King Wilhoit. She was also preceded in death by her devoted and loving husband of 66 years, Stuart Blakely Harris, and a brother, George Wilhoit Jr. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey Stuart and Elissa Harris of Clearwater, Fla.; a daughter and son-in-law, Julie and James Mulcahy of Shelbyville, Ky.; grandchildren, Gregory Harris, Lynn Harris, Martin Prather, Anne Prather and Virginia Peerce (Joshua); and great-grandchildren, Eleanor Peerce and Felix Peerce. Gloria was originally a member of Central Christian Church in Huntington, W.Va., active member of The Baptist Temple in Charleston, W.Va., during their 40 years there, and in retirement, a member at 5th Avenue Baptist Church. She quietly helped others she encountered who were in need, and in doing so, modeled for us what it meant to be the hands and feet of Christ. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please remember Gloria with a gift to 5th Avenue Baptist Church or to an organization of your choice that helps others in need.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Second round of Pandemic EBT payments for eligible children to be sent in March
- Company plans to establish medical marijuana dispensary in Huntington
- Cabell Huntington Hospital to terminate Medicare supplement plan for some retirees
- Police roundup: State Police searching for missing man in Huntington
- This week in West Virginia history
- Clemson DB LeAnthony Williams commits to Marshall
- Lost Huntington: Le Chateau
- Mexican man sentenced to more than five years in Huntington drug case
- With music career poised to turn corner, heart attack claims 'Last Outlaw' Cazad
- Tri-State pups to grace the big leagues Sunday in Puppy Bowl
Images
Collections
- Photos: First day of conditioning for HHS basketball team
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team goes up against Charlotte
- Photos: COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Hurricane
- Photos: South Point vs. Fairland, boys basketball
- Photos: Winter storm hits area
- Photos: Hearts & Crafts Bestie Bash To-Go celebration
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Friday
- Photos: MU Women's basketball team takes on Old Dominion, Saturday
- Photos: Marshall volleyball team takes on Charlotte, Monday
- Photos: Ironton vs. Fairland, girls basketball