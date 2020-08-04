HELEN ANN JACKSON, 94, of Locust Grove, Virginia, died July 31, 2020, in Fredericksburg, Virginia. She was born August 1, 1925, in Ona, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ernest Ward and Emma Elmira Epling Ward. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Naaman Barrett “Sonny” Jackson; two brothers, Ernest H. Ward and Jack Layne Ward; and four sisters, Thelma Leona Adkins, Emogene Ernestine Williams, Francis Alberta Ward and Martha Epling Ward. Helen was an accomplished artist in oil painting, knitting and quilting. She loved West Virginia and the beloved city of her youth, Huntington, W.Va. She is survived by three sons, Daniel Moses Smith, Naaman Wesley Jackson (Nancy), Louis Rodney Jackson (Beverly); and one daughter, Jennifer G. Heth (Marcus); 10 grandchildren, Daniel M. Smith (Mary Beth), Melissa Kesler (Rob), Judy Cook (Todd), Beth Bates (Mark), Joe Jackson, Jonathan Jackson, Michelle Hendricks (David), Robby Jackson, Rebecca Heth, Rachel Heth; nine great-grandchildren, Shaun, Brad and Amber Nicole Smith, Robby and Josh Kesler, Matthew and Holly Cook, Emilee and Addy Hendricks; two great-great-grandchildren, Evalynn Kesler and Maison Cook; niece, Julia Ann Williams; two nephews, David Adkins and John Ward; and sister-in-law, Eloise Ward. Honorary Pallbearers are Daniel Moses Smith, Naaman Wesley Jackson and Louis Rodney Jackson. Serving as Pallbearers are Jonathan Jackson, Robby Jackson, David Hendricks, Marcus Heth, Alan Caudill and Jason McComas. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at Beard Mortuary in Huntington, W.Va., with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be sent to www.beardmortuary.com.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington woman jailed after pinning pedestrian with vehicle
- Man admits to traveling to Huntington to rape children
- Lawsuit filed after alleged abuse of Kellogg Elementary student recorded
- HD Media purchases new building in Huntington
- Chuck Landon: MU fans worried about losing 'The Union'
- MISHA CARNEY
- Chesapeake slip damages, threatens homes in area
- PAUL EDWIN DEMPSEY JR.
- Spring Valley to limit fan attendance at home football games
- Health Care Authority approves HIMG acquisition
Images
Collections
- Photos: Marshall Football Practice, July 31
- Photos: Bhakti Vinyasa: Yoga in The Park
- Photos: South Point High School football practice
- Photos: Marshall University football team conducts indoors practice session
- Photos: Black Lives Matter march in downtown Huntington
- Photos: “You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
- Photos: Marshall football practice, Aug. 3
- Photos: Magical World of GHPRD's Magic Show Finale
- Photos: The Wild Ramp Farmer's Market
- Photos: Mural project in Central City