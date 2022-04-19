HENRY LOREN EVANS, 84, of Pottstown, Pa., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. April 20 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilburn and Edith Evans, his wife Mary Adkins Evans and a daughter Christie Evans Nuce. He was retired from the City of Huntington and was a member of Highlawn Church of Christ. He is survived by a son, Charles Loren Evans of Huntington; a grandson, Samuel Nuce and a son-in-law, Andrew Nuce, both of Pottstown, Pa. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lavalette man dies in Wednesday morning crash
- ANTHONY DAVID MITCHELL
- RICHARD MARTI
- Police ID Huntington woman struck, killed by train
- Local makeup artist works on movie set
- As federal report recommends major changes at state’s VA medical centers, veterans wonder what future holds
- Pair of Porters head Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State team
- Fancher making the most of spring reps
- Arizona transfer Stacey Marshall Jr. chooses Herd
- Police roundup: Huntington man charged in fatal shooting
Collections
- Photos: United for Love
- Photos: Easter service at The Huntington Mall
- Photos: Maundy Thursday at Kenova United Methodist Church
- Photos: Chesapeake Easter Egg Hunt
- Photos: 20th Rite Care Scottish Rite dinner
- Photos: Marshall spring football practice, April 13th
- Photos: Barboursville’s annual Easter egg hunt
- Photos: Good Friday service in downtown Huntington
- Photos: Marshall University Intercultural Center grand opening
- Photos: Marshall Theatre presents "Other Life Forms"