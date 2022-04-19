HENRY LOREN EVANS, 84, of Pottstown, Pa., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Friday, April 15, 2022. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. April 20 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. He was preceded in death by his parents Wilburn and Edith Evans, his wife Mary Adkins Evans and a daughter Christie Evans Nuce. He was retired from the City of Huntington and was a member of Highlawn Church of Christ. He is survived by a son, Charles Loren Evans of Huntington; a grandson, Samuel Nuce and a son-in-law, Andrew Nuce, both of Pottstown, Pa. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com

