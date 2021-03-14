IMOGENE FULLER, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, March 11, 2021, after a long illness. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Edwin S. Harper officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends after noon. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oval Lee and Ruth Stanley; her husband, Wayland Doyle Fuller; daughter, Sherry Floyd; son, Rick Fuller; two sisters, Shirley Jordan and Willa Stanley; and a brother, Robert Lee Stanley. Imogene was a longtime employee of Heck’s Department Store and Big Lots Store. She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Tony) Hamlin of Greenville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Kristi White, Sarah Smoot, Bethany Henry, Tony Hamlin Jr. (Andrea), Shane Fuller (Whitney) and Ashley Porter; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and several nieces and nephews. A special thank you to Robin for all her help and loving care. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

