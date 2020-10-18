IRENE HUPP LUNSFORD CHAPMAN, 99, of Ona, W.Va., went home to The Lord on October 15, 2020. Irene was born September 3, 1921, in Elizabeth, W.Va., the daughter of the late Herbert and Maggie Hupp. She was retired from the Huntington (Reliance) Dress Factory and was a member of Beulah Ann Baptist Church in Ona. Irene was preceded in death by husbands, Walter Lunsford and Thurman Chapman, son, Mark Allen Lunsford, seven brothers, three sisters, two grandsons, one great-granddaughter and one great-grandson. Irene is survived by son and daughter-in-law, Del and Barbara Lunsford of Arizona, daughter, Beverly and son-in-law Tom Carver of Kentucky, daughter-in-law, Karen Lunsford of West Virginia, stepson, Donny Chapman and his wife Amy. Also surviving are grandsons, Steve Lunsford of Indiana, Brent (Melissa) Carver of Kentucky, Ryan (Jessica) Lunsford of Arizona, granddaughters, Brittany (Jonathan) Ascencio, Chelsey (Matt) Turner of West Virginia, great-grandchildren, Logan Carver of Kentucky, Cooper and Phoenix Ascencio and Milo Turner, special grandchildren, Chris and Amy Jarvis, and special great-grandson, Evan Jarvis of West Virginia. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Beard Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Huntington nursing home combats COVID-19 outbreak
- Outbreak of COVID-19 reported at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital
- Morrisey says he's not quarantining after Trump White House meeting
- BILLY RAY CHATTERTON
- Lumber, building material crisis impacting new home construction
- Bite Mi Asian Street Food truck offers flavor on wheels
- Health officials call for more ‘drastic’ action from community to slow COVID-19 spread
- Midland's Roberts wins Underwood Award
- Choosing Herd feels right at home for former UNC lineman Billy Ross
- BUSINESS BEAT: Depsite pandemic, several new businesses opening in Huntington
Images
Collections
- Photos: St. Cloud Commons All-Inclusive Splash Pad ribbon-cutting ceremony
- Photos: Eagle Scout project underway at Spring Hill Elementary
- Photos: Memphis Tennessee Garrison House restoration project ribbon-cutting
- Photos: High School Football, Huntington vs. Winfield
- Photos: Spring Valley vs. Oak HIll, football
- Photos: Paint & Sip Session at Marshall University
- Photos: Marshall vs. Western Kentucky, football
- Photos: Corn maze at Cooper Family Farms
- Photos: Coal Grove vs. Grandview Heights, football
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Hurricane, football