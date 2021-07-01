JACKIE LEE MOLTER, 82 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully Sunday, June 27, 2021, at home. He was born September 2, 1938, in Huntington, the son of the late Fred and Mildred Weatherford Molter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Fred Molter Jr. Jackie was retired from INCO Alloys International and was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Katricia “Pat” Billups Molter; sons, Jeffery of Los Angeles and Greg of Pittsburgh; six grandchildren, Nathan, Jonathan, Joshua, Sarah, Danny and Olivia. Jack was a man full of kindness and consideration for everyone, impeccable with his love and thoughtfulness for his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by his best friend, Pat, and his family. We would like to express a very special thank you to Peggy, our close friends, the congregation at Cross Roads, and the special daughter-in-law Nancy. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

