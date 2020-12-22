“What are you doing now?” JAMES ANTHONY “SHORTY” SPITLER, 49, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at his residence. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Chris Ruley officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from noon to 1 p.m. Livestreaming the service will at Beard Mortuary Facebook page. He was born November 9, 1971, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of James Spitler of Huntington and the late Ramona Gail Frazier Spitler. Shorty was retired with 17 years of service as a welder and mechanic for the City of Huntington. In addition to his father, he is survived by his loving wife of 17 years, Connie Stearns Spitler; a brother, Preston Spitler and his wife Tayler; two very special girls whom Jimmy considered to be like daughters and their families, Roberta and Travis Noble and Jamie and Jason Stapleton; also three boys he adored, Zachary Noble, Maxwell Noble and Hunter Stapleton; nieces and nephews, Kristian, Jacob, Jackson, Aidryan, Pheobe and Preslie Spitler; aunts and uncles that Jimmy thought the world of, Jerry and Marlene McCallister, Susan and Martin Hicks and Gary and Carolyn Spitler; three special friends that faithfully visited throughout his illness, Deniz Null, John Lafferty and Chris Ruley; and multiple friends and extended family who loved him dearly. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
