JAMES DEAN “PEE WEE” GIBSON, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. He was born June 18, 1941, in Ironton, Ohio, the son of the late Lawrence Victor and Betty Louise Bryson Gibson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Faye Wilds. He was retired from the Symmes Valley School System where he was a teacher and coach. He was a member of Burlington United Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Julia Beard Gibson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Todd A. and Ronda Gibson of Chesapeake, Ohio, and James Victor and Jannette Gibson of Lanexa, Va.; a sister, Kaye Waller of South Point, Ohio; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends and former co-workers. He was loved by all and will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19, there will be no services. 

