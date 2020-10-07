Essential reporting in volatile times.

JAMES O. “JIMMY” ROBINSON, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., fondly known as “Teddybear,” passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born May 6, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Lawrence Chinn and Nellie Robinson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Ramona Rose Robinson, a son, Rev. James O. Robinson Jr., a grandson, Seth Robinson, two half-sisters and a half-brother. He was a World War II Navy veteran. Jimmy was a retired electrician with CSX Railroad. After retirement, Jimmy enjoyed making angels and other religious items out of copper wire and sharing them with friends and acquaintances. He was a volunteer and had an exhibit at Heritage Farm. He was a member of the former Beverly Hills Baptist Church and currently a member of New Baptist Church. He is survived by a daughter, Jamie Ramona Robinson of Huntington; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Kitty Robinson of Tampa, Fla.; daughter-in-law, Cindy Robinson of Hurricane, W.Va.; half-brother, Carl Liepmann of Flint, Mich.; grandchildren, Julie (Nick) Schaer, Rebekah (Matt) Blocher, Rachael (Ben) Stanton, Emily (Richard) Stevens and Betsy (Anthony) Correa; great-grandchildren, Robin, Henry, Peyton, Jill, Jana, Luke, Silas, Colin and James; several nieces and nephews; and a host of friends. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services were private for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date when it is safe for those attending. 

