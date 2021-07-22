JEAN KIPP DEAN, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at Madison Park Healthcare. Her Celebration of Life will be held on Friday at 2:30 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Joe Kenaston and Rev. Teresa Deane officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday. Jean was born in London, England, daughter of the late Frederick Edmund and Gladys Mary Bishop Kipp. She came to the United States in 1955 and became an American citizen in 1969. She was the loving wife of the late E. Keith Dean, with whom she had shared 32 years of marriage at the time of his passing in 2011. Jean “Mayor Dean” was the first woman to serve as mayor of Huntington, serving from 1993 to 2000. Before serving as mayor, she was director of administration and finance. As a tribute the city named the Jean Dean Public Safety Building in her honor. She was an active member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church until her health declined. She was very involved with Musical Arts Guild and enjoyed her years as host of her radio talk show, “Viewpoint with Jean Dean.” She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Diana Bishop and Terrance of Huntington; twin sons and daughters-in-law, Justin Gibson and Michelle of Ashland, Ky., and Keith Gibson and Robin of Richmond, Ky.; Paula Maas and Steve of Newton Falls, Ohio, and Carol Hall and Dean of Franklin, Tenn.; grandchildren, John (Laura) Bishop, Chelsea (Brett) Faulkner, Kyle (Sarah) Gibson, Jennifer (Jeff) Alexander, Krista (Richard) deVilliers, Kiley Maas and Craig Maas; great-grandchildren, Alison, Jack and Genevieve Bishop, Wyatt and Sawyer Faulkner, Harper Gibson, Lauren Alexander, Elle deVilliers; and her furbaby, Callie. The family would like to thank the staff at Madison Park and offer special thanks to caregivers, Elex, Billie, Kaleigh and Lisa, for their compassion, friendship and skilled assistance, and for making Jean’s final days comfortable and peaceful. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Musical Arts Guild, Jean Dean Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 2272, Huntington, WV 25701, or Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, Music Fund. To send online memories and condolences, visit www.beardmortuary.com.
