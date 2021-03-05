JIMMIE H. REEVES, 79, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021. There will be a Celebration of Life Reception from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Beard Mortuary. He was born January 3, 1942, in Huntington, the son of the late Harry Lee and Cora Esther Saunders Reeves. After graduating high school, Jim received a degree in Business from the University of Michigan. He had an accomplished career as a professional photographer with Olan Mills. Jim also held positions in the medical, mining, manufacturing, federal and professional service industries. He was never one to sit still. He is a skilled pilot, Mr. “Fix-it” of most things, mentor and entrepreneur. Eventually “retiring,” Jim went on to have a successful photography business in Huntington. He was a former security guard at St. Mary’s Medical Center and currently worked at the Byrd Center. He is survived by his wife, Deborah Robbins Reeves; daughter, Melissa Reeves-Hoburg of Huntington; son, Billie Reeves of Columbus, Ohio; three grandchildren; and a very special friend, Coral Anderson. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family to help with expenses. 

