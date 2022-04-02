JOE ANN RILEY, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, fell asleep in Jesus in her home Tuesday, March 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 53 years, Harry Riley, and parents, Fred and Margaret Rood. She is survived by her sisters, Linda Kloman (David) and Karen Sue Spitler (Joe); two sons, Gary Riley (Patty) of Cross Lanes, W.Va., and Mike Riley (Linda) of Bloomington, Ind.; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren including one on the way; and many nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Beacon of Hope Seventh-day Adventist Church, 5804 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Friends are welcome at 12:30 p.m. at the church to share a Fellowship Meal with the family. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

