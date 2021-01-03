JOHN ANTHONY WORLS, 58, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at his residence. Private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. He was born May 22, 1962, in Huntington, the son of Harwin John and Donna LeGrand Worls of Huntington. He is also survived by a brother, Michael (Nedra) Browning, and a sister, Beryle (Ed) Queen. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day's publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
