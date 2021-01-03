JOHN ANTHONY WORLS, 58, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at his residence. Private family graveside services will be held on Tuesday at Ridgelawn Abbey of Devotion. He was born May 22, 1962, in Huntington, the son of Harwin John and Donna LeGrand Worls of Huntington. He is also survived by a brother, Michael (Nedra) Browning, and a sister, Beryle (Ed) Queen. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family.

