JOHN FRANK FAFATA, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away on October 27, 2021. He was born March 24, 1940, to the late Anna and Walter Fafata. He is also preceded in death by brothers, Raymond and David; sister, Wallis Mae (Sue); and his only child, Elizabeth. He served in the USMC and was an Allegheny County (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Firefighter for 23 years. He ultimately settled in the Proctorville/Huntington area with his soulmate, Margaret “Peg” Somerville, who survives. He is survived by a sister, Mary Martin of McKees Rocks, Pa., and a brother, Walt Fafata of Knightstown, Ind., and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

