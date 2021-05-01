JOSHUA KENT ADKINS, 36, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, April 24, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Rocky Meadows officiating. He was born September 6, 1984, in Huntington, the son of Gregory Kent Adkins and Donna Triplett Johnson, both of Huntington. He is also survived by his children, Serena, Logan, Kentley and baby Josh Jr.; his stepfather, Roger Johnson; sister, Jessica Adkins; and a brother, Cole Johnson. He attended Christ Temple Church. He was employed by Starlight Behavioral Services and Par Roofing. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

