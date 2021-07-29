JOY DELL QUALLS, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Tim Yates officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. She was born August 13, 1935, in Huntington, W.Va., daughter of the late Cline E. and Winnie Hensley Bunn. Joy retired with 30 years of service from ACF as Senior Resources Representative. She was a member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and enjoyed her 18 years as a volunteer at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She is survived by her husband, John Thomas Qualls; son, Johnathan Mark Qualls and fiancee Arlene of Huntington; stepson, Michael “Chuck” Qualls and wife Maguana of Carrolton, Ky.; stepdaughter, Cathy Offill and husband Mike of Olive Hill, Ky.; three brothers, Harold (Lakie) Bunn, Gary (Diana) Bunn and Doug (Peggy) Bunn, all of Huntington; a grandson, Matthew Ryan Qualls; and a host of special nieces and nephews. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington.

