KATE MELEA NEWMAN, 39, of Huntington, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Joshua Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon on Wednesday. Social distancing should be respected, and masks are highly recommended. She was born January 17, 1981, in Huntington. She was preceded in death by her father, Melvin “Mel” Davis Grobe Jr. She attended New Life Church. Kate is survived by her mother, Katherine Adkins Grobe; two daughters, Haleigh Newman and Katence Smith of Huntington; uncles, Jim (Holly) Grobe, Eddie Adkins, Jimmie (Brenda) Adkins and Roger Adkins; companion, Jason Smith; a special friend, Joseph Newman; and a host of cousins. Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

