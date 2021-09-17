KATHLEEN JOAN MAYNARD, 85, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed away peacefully, with her loving family by her side, on September 15, 2021, at her home. She was born on August 29, 1936, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, to the late Denis and Ann Nairn McGinity. Kathy is preceded in death by her former husbands, Daniel T. Maynard of 33 years, and Jimmie D. Akers, the father of her two children, of 15 years. Kathy will also be reunited in death with her sisters, Ethel Mudd and Maureen McGinity, and her grandson, Daniel McDonald.
Kathy lived most of her life in the state of West Virginia. She graduated high school in Welch, West Virginia, in 1954, then briefly lived in Princeton, West Virginia. She attended St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, West Virginia, and graduated with her nursing degree in 1957. Shortly after her marriage to Jimmie Akers, she accompanied him to Germany while he completed his service in the United States Army. They returned in 1959 and settled in Huntington, West Virginia, where she remained for her life.
Initially, Kathy worked as a nurse for Guthrie Hospital. She was tasked with all duties of health care in this setting. She left the hospital and worked as a Registered Nurse in the surgical practice of Drs. Coffee and Woelfel. At this point in her life, she had been blessed with two children from Jimmie D. Akers. Upon his passing, she was encouraged to complete the training required to become a Licensed Nurse Anesthetist. In 1973, after extensive training and schooling, she graduated from the Charleston Area Medical Center School of Nurse Anesthesia and became a CRNA. She accepted a position with Drs. Haught and Vega Anesthesia group in Huntington, West Virginia, and she was dedicated to them and her profession for over 30 years.
While Kathy worked hard, her family and faith were her first priorities. Even as a young girl, as the oldest child in her family, she nurtured her siblings. As a mother, she always found time to attend her children’s sporting events, volunteer in their school and help in their church. In 1974, she married Dan Maynard and she expanded her family circle greatly. As a couple they enjoyed traveling and dining out, and together they continued the theme of living in dedication to others. Kathy loved her family and God with her whole heart. If she had “something” and you needed “it,” “it” was yours. She gave of her time and treasure to all of her family, never asking or expecting anything in return. In her retirement, she especially doted on her great-grandchildren, truly enjoying seeing the world through their eyes.
Left to cherish Kathy’s memory are her children, Sandra McDonald and her husband Tim of Huntington, W.Va., and Gregory Akers and his wife Susan of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; her adoring grandchildren, Robert Hall and his wife Mary and Katie Barton and her husband Danny Barton, both of Huntington, W.Va., and Bradley Akers of Atlanta, Georgia; her special great-grandchildren, Vaughn, Sebastian and Alessandra Barton, residing in Huntington, W.Va., and her three step-great-grandchildren, Regan Miller and Gage Sunyog of Huntington, W.Va., and Katelyn Leep of Charleston, South Carolina; her brother, Denis McGinity and his wife Penny of Lexington, Kentucky; her sisters, Rita Vance of South Point, Ohio, Eileen McGinity and her husband Kiyosi Isihara of Raleigh, North Carolina; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law and special friends whose lives she touched.
The family will receive friends on Friday, September 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beard Mortuary, 3001 3rd Ave., Huntington. Mass of Christian Burial is at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, 545 Norway Ave., Huntington, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 11:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kathy’s name to Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Boulevard, Huntington, WV 25701.
