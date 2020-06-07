Essential reporting in volatile times.

KATHRYN “KITSY” E. GIBSON, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Kingdom Inheritance Ministries, 121 26th Street, Huntington, with Pastor Dennis Romans officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after noon at the church. She was born January 14, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Frank W. and Reba Lewis Darnell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Gibson, son-in-law, Danny Schofield, and sister, Jean Ann Grant. She is survived by two daughters, Terri Schofield of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Cheryl Jordan of Huntington; a son, Robbie (Della) Howard of Huntington; a sister, Mary (Hallie) Gould of Huntington; grandchildren, Zach, Bailey, Chasity, Shawnell, Sarah, Robbie, Angel and Samuel; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Kingdom Inheritance Ministries. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

