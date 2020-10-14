Essential reporting in volatile times.

KATHY LYNN SHOOK, 71, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away suddenly on Saturday, October 10, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late Karl and Dorothy Shook. She is survived by her sister, Karla Nickell, a niece, Julie Nickell, and nephew, Jeff (Jenn) Nickell, and her beloved great-nieces and -nephews, Brittany, Steven, David, Ellie and Jack, and a host of friends and co-workers. Kathy was a kindergarten teacher at Guyandotte Elementary School for over thirty years, having graduated from Marshall University with a degree in Early Childhood Education. In her retirement, she was an avid reader, TV/movie watcher and loved to talk with her friends on her iPhone. Kathy was a dedicated friend to many … she loved her friends and worked diligently to support those friendships. She attended Christ Presbyterian Church. A private family service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 15, 2020, with Rev. John Minihan officiating. Friends may attend by watching Beard Mortuary/Facebook Live. There will be a celebration of Kathy’s life at a future date, most likely early 2021, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to Christ Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 1329, Huntington, WV 25714.

