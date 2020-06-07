Essential reporting in volatile times.

KENNIE SCOTT NEFF, 49, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Services will be held 1 p.m. Monday at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Allen Stewart and Pastor Greg Terry officiating. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. The family will receive friends after noon on Monday. He was born August 12, 1970, in Huntington, W.Va. He was a member of Milton Baptist Church. He is survived by his parents, Kennie C. and Linda Adkins Neff of Washington, W.Va.; daughter, Layne Neff of Huntington; a son, Kade Fortner of Princeton, W.Va.; sister, Amy (Jeremy) Cayton of Parkersburg, W.Va.; nephew, Jude Cayton; his grandmother, Arbutus Surbaugh of Huntington; former wife, Kasey Fortner of Princeton, W.Va., and her parents, Arnold and Kathy Fortner; two special people in his life, Sandy Estep and her daughter Melissa; two aunts, Rosemary Rice of Huntington and Jeanne (Greg) Terry of Chattanooga, Tenn.; two uncles, James (Maryann) Adkins of Hurricane, W.Va., and Phil (Karen) Neff of Dalton, Ga.; and a host of cousins. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

