LARRY JOE FAULKNER, the most gentle of men, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the age of 83. Larry was the son of Irvin and Irene Faulkner of Proctorville, Ohio, who predeceased him. His love of his parents was unwavering and a frequent conversation. Larry was also predeceased by his brothers, Arlen (Helen) Faulkner and Gordon Faulkner, and his great-niece, Megan Thacker. Surviving are his nieces, Susie (Doug) Eavenson, who managed his care for more than 30 years, and Shawn Jones, great-nieces, Amy (Mark) Faulkner Brayfield, Whitney (Marcie) Faulkner, Ruti (Mason) Turner, Tessa (Justin) Larson, a great-nephew, Jason (Brett) Eavenson; and sister-in-law, Marilyn Faulkner. Larry was a lifelong member of the Rome Church of Christ. We are incredibly grateful to his amazing caregivers that made his life so special over the years, including Theresa, Linda, Jodi, Sherry and Mary. The family would like to thank Dr. Pinson’s office and Hospice of Huntington for their guidance during this difficult time. Family and friends will gather for his service on Saturday, March 12, at 11 a.m. at the Rome Cemetery Mausoleum. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Developmental Therapy Center or Hospice, both of Huntington, would be appreciated in Larry’s memory.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you