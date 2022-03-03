LARRY M. McCONNELL, 79, of Lesage, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was born April 23, 1942, son of the late A. Denver and Helen Blake McConnell. Larry was retired from the Corps of Engineers and was an Air Force veteran. He is survived by his loving family, a daughter and son-in-law, Cheryle and Steve Myers of Barboursville; a grandson, Brandon T. Myers and wife Janessa; a brother, Ron McConnell; and special friend, Tom Bray. Services will be private for the family. Beard Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.

