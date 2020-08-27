Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

LAWRENCE I. MILLER, 78, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. Funeral services will be noon on August 28, 2020, at Beard Mortuary with Minister Wayne Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. He was born March 25, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Ira and Tiny Graybeal Miller. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Eunice Bias and Marie Fannin, and three brothers, Donald, Buddy and Artie Miller. He was a retired manager for Wells Fargo. He is survived by his loving family, his wife, Mary Shields Miller; a son and daughter-in-law, Lawrence Michael and Dina Miller of Huntington; a daughter, Roma Kay Delawder of Columbus, Ga.; and a host of nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.