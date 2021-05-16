LEO KENNETH “BUTCH” CREMEANS II, 65 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, May 13, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. A celebration of his life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, May 17 at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Cledith Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Masks will be required during this time. He was born December 2, 1955, the son of the late Leo and Reda Faulkner Cremeans. He was a 1974 graduate of Huntington East High School. Butch was an avid golfer and spent many years coaching baseball and football at Little League 8, Southeastern Babe Ruth and Beverly Hills. Butch enjoyed his years working at ACF, BASF, before retiring from Flint Group in 2017. For the last 24 years, he and Paula have owned and operated Leo Cremeans, Inc., a delivery service for 84 Lumber. He was a loving husband, married to Paula Blake Cremeans for 45 years; father to Mathew (Londe) Cremeans of Savannah, Ga., and Michelle (Sean) Farrell of Huntington; and Papa to four adoring grandchildren, Carly, Colin, Evie Kate and Elouise; he is also survived by additional family, extended family and a host of special friends. In lieu of gifts and flowers, the family is requesting donations to the grandchildren’s schools, St. Andrews, 601 Penn Waller Road, Savannah, GA 31410 or St. Joseph Catholic Grade School, 1326 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com. 2 Timothy 4:7 "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."
