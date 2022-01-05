LILLIE MAE WALTON, 92, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Saturday, January 1, 2022, at Grayson Assisted Living. Services will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11 a.m. at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum with Pastor Tim Yates officiating. Entombment will follow. She was born August 26, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ott and Sarah Anna Turner Martin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Stanley Walton, son, Dave Walton, and siblings, Eldon Martin, Clarence “Bud” Martin, Audrey Wight, Nevada Adkins and Alfreda “Tead” Armstrong. She is survived by two sons, Roger Walton and wife Robin and Jeff Walton and wife Debbie, and daughter-in-law, Jenny Walton, all of Huntington; three grandchildren, Bethany Walton, Emily Walton and Jacob (Danielle) Walton; and three great-grandchildren, Ethan Hunt, Lindy Hunt and Wesley Walton. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Debbie Burks, and special friends and neighbors, Marlene and Jerry McCallister and John Gerlinger. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

