LINDA LOU KENNEDY, 82, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in the Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. She was born November 16, 1937, in Logan, W.Va., the daughter of the late Herbert and Margaret Arrington Royer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Kennedy Sr. She was a graduate of Marshall University, a member of Tri-Sigma Sorority, Big Green Club, D.A.R. and Junior League. Linda was a retired Wayne County school teacher, having taught at Ceredo-Kenova and Vinson High Schools. She is survived by her husband, George Lambros of Huntington; three sons, Christopher (Cindy) Kennedy of Saint James City, Fla., Daniel (JoAnn) Kennedy Jr. of Hurricane, W.Va., and Kerry (SusAnn) Kennedy of Columbia, S.C.; a sister, Marilyn (Cliff) Lopes, and two nieces, Marisa (Brooks) Ayola and Julie (Brandon) Rich, all of California; five grandchildren, Justin Kennedy of Charleston, W.Va., Brittany (Chris) Davis of Ona, W.Va., Blake Kennedy of Huntington, W.Va., and Benjamin and Jackson Kennedy of Columbia, S.C.; and two great-grandchildren, Colton and Autumn Davis of Ona, W.Va. A private graveside service will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Memorial contributions can be made to the Marshall Foundation, Attn: Linda Royer Kennedy Scholarship, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington, WV 25703. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com

