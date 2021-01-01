LOIS JAN KAHLE DICKSON, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at noon at Beard Mortuary with Rev. John Minihan officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Online livestreaming will be on the Beard Mortuary Facebook page. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. She was a loving daughter, wife, mother and friend. Never meeting a stranger, she had a spunky, quick wit, sense of humor and knack for remembering names (sometimes privately creating nicknames of her own). She was given an award for 50 years of volunteer service at Cabell Huntington Hospital and was recognized as the longest tenured volunteer. She was a member of Christ Presbyterian Church and Beverly Hills Woman’s Club. She was an ardent lover of dogs, especially Boston Bull Terriers. Born June 2, 1926, in Cincinnati, Ohio, she was the only child of loving parents, the late Gertrude and Albert Kahle, in Cincinnati, Ohio. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roy E. Dickson; and two grandsons, Bradley C. McNeer and Shay A. Cassidy. While in Cincinnati, Ohio, she attended primary, grade and high schools, which led to lifelong friendships. After high school, she attended Stephens College, a private women’s College in Columbia, Missouri. It was during her time at college that she met her husband-to-be, Roy Dickson, who was serving in the Army. They were married on June 22, 1946, in Cincinnati, Ohio. They moved to Huntington, West Virginia, where they became the parents of three children born between the years of 1948 and 1953: Craig (Mary Lou) Dickson of Huntington, Sue Ann McNeer of Midlothian, Va., and Dean (Karen) Dickson of Huntington. Lois (our mom) dedicated her life and love to her husband, her children and her family, always putting them first, even when it meant doing without for herself. Lovingly referred to by her grandchildren, Matthew (Carrie) Dickson, Brandon Dickson, Andy (Becky) McNeer, Reagan (Jessica) McNeer and Kristen Cassidy, as “LoLo,” she enjoyed spending time with them from their birth to adulthood, and happily welcoming her great-grandchildren, Marleigh and Saylor Dickson, Ainsley, Anne Curtis, Bradley and Reid McNeer, Andrew, Luke, Grant, May, Caroline, Cassidy Zban, Allie Watts Cassidy and Taylor Cassidy as well. She was received with open arms into the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and lovingly, gently and compassionately cared for by each and every member of their staff. Our family is eternally grateful to the amazing Hospice House staff for allowing us to be together as a family. Our family would also like to acknowledge and thank the many wonderful staff members at the Woodlands, where she resided for 18 years. She loved so many of them and considered them as her close friends and family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington.
