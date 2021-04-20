LOLA SUE HARBOUR, 67 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born February 19, 1954, in Atlanta, Ga., the daughter of the late George and Katherine Felter Patterson. She was also preceded in death by a brother, George Alan Patterson. She was a former Huntington Police Officer. She was also a member of the U.S. Air Force stationed at Keesler APB, Biloxi, Miss. She was a trumpet player with the 502nd Air Force Band of the Gulf Coast. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael S. Harbour; two sons and daughters-in-law, Jeff and Kristy Harbour of Dayton, Ohio, and Nick and Judith Harbour of New York, N.Y.; three granddaughters, Casandra “Cassie” Harbour, and twins Elizabeth and Susannah Harbour. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Lisa and Wilburn Cody of Valliant, Okla., and a brother, Glenn Patterson of Valliant, Okla. Services will be private for the family. Online memories and condolences may be sent to family at www.beardmortuary.com

