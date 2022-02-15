LORENE ALMA SMITH, 89 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Thursday, February 10, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Tim Yates officiating. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. She was born April 11, 1932, the daughter of the late Calvin and Wilda Adkins Dotson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Joseph S. Smith Sr.; sisters, Gay Sims, Imogene Brown and Leana Honaker; and a brother, Raymond Dotson. Lorene enjoyed camping at River’s Edge where she made many friends and fond memories over the years. She also enjoyed playing Bingo several days a week. She is survived by two daughters, Medora L. Mayes and Deborah L. Smith; a son, Joseph Sydney Smith Jr. and wife Jeannie, all of Huntington; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends, including two special friends, June Meador and Wanda Preston. The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Paramount Senior Living for their excellent care of Lorene. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you