On Sunday, June 7, 2020, LYTLE GENE EVANS passed from this world to the next, joining the love of his life, Carolyn Sue Evans, to whom he was married for 60 years. He was the son of Lytle and Daisy Evans, born October 26, 1936. He was raised in Sutton, WV, and was a lifelong WV resident. He is survived by two children: a daughter, Pamela Stallo, M.D., and spouse Dan of Scott Depot, and a son, Philip Gene Evans and spouse Annette of Huntersville, NC; three grandchildren, Sean Stallo of Huntington, Karli Evans of Miami and Parker Evans of Houston. He also leaves behind special extended family members, Corley and Betty Dennison and their children Corey, Brandon and Kevin; and a special cousin who recently turned 100 years old, Gertrude Luria. In his younger days, he played the trumpet in a traveling band. He served in the US Army Reserves for 6 years, stationed at Fort Knox, KY. He attended Marshall University briefly before his employment at ATT as a communications technician where he gave 33 years of service. His hobbies included photography, gardening and traveling. Due to the present COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no visitation. A graveside service will be held at Highland Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020, with Pastor Jerry Warren officiating. Beard Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. You may share a memory or condolences with the family at www.beardmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice Care of WV, the Alzheimer’s Association in memory of Carolyn Sue Evans, or the charity of your choice.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $4.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Murray Energy files notices projecting thousands of layoffs in West Virginia
- Path cleared for Herd-ECU to open 2020 football season
- Caserta to face Williams in Huntington mayoral race after win in primary election
- Cabell, Boyd counties report new cases of coronavirus
- From hot spot to virus-free: What it took to beat COVID-19 outbreak in Wayne County nursing home
- One incumbent, one appointed Huntington council person lose seats in primary
- STANLEY ROBERT FORMAN
- Huntington Pride spreads love, awareness through city
- KENNIE SCOTT NEFF
- Six Huntington Republicans vie for mayoral primary win
Images
Collections
- Photos: Huntington Pride’s pop-up parade
- Photos: “Heart, Honk and Holler” parade for Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
- Photos: Wayne County High School Graduation Parade
- Photos: Huntington High football players back to work
- Photos: Election Day in Huntington
- Photos: Protesters Honor George Floyd in Huntington
- Photos: The Magical World of GHPRD wand construction
- Photos: Railroad ties catch fire at CSX in Huntington.
- Photos: 152nd Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: Opening Day Races at Ona Speedway