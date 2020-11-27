MAJOR MICHAEL A. “TONY” HUMPHREYS, United States Army, retired, peacefully piloted his final flight into the heavenly skies on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, surrounded by loving family members in the quietude of his own home. He was 73 years old and was born in Huntington, W.Va., on September 22, 1947. Tony was the son of John Edward “Jack” Humphreys and Mary Louise Butler Humphreys. A graduate of the 1965 class of Huntington High School, he was a retired Army helicopter pilot with 23 years of experience. Tony courageously served in Vietnam as part of the 1st Cavalry Division (Airmobile) from October 1968 until October 1969, for which he was awarded the Bronze Star for his heroic service during combat. He was a lifetime member of VFW Post 1064, the American Legion Post 16, as well as a longtime member of the Collis P. Huntington Railroad Historical Society. Additionally, Tony thoroughly enjoyed his role as a narrator for the Amtrak Cardinal from Huntington to Clifton Forge for several years. He was known as a gregarious host, a skilled cook, a consummate storyteller and a treasured, one-of-a-kind friend to many. Tony is survived by his beloved family, including his wife, Jacqueline “Jacki” Hill Humphreys; his daughters, Andrea Walden (John) of Lutcher, La., Missy Millet (Casey) of Gonzales, La., and Amanda Brady (Tony), also of Gonzales, La.; his grandchildren, Ryan and Joshua Wilson, Ethan, Aaron and Molly Jane Millet; his sister, Kathryn O’Boyle (Fred) of Panama City Beach, Florida; his brother-in-law, John L. Hill (Stephanie) of Chesapeake, Ohio; and his niece, Madelyn Hill, also of Chesapeake, Ohio. Tony’s family would like to offer special words of gratitude to the caring doctors, nurses and staff at the Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center and Hospice of Huntington for their comforting and exemplary care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends and family consider donating to the Veterans Resource Center in Huntington or a favorite charity of choice in remembrance of Tony’s life and his service to his country. After great consideration, and for the well-being of all, the family has chosen to privately celebrate Tony’s life at Beard Mortuary on Saturday, November 28, at 1 p.m. A short graveside remembrance will follow.
