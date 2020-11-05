MARGARET BASS SHELTON, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on November 1, 2020, at the age of 88. She was born February 4, 1932, in Logan, W.Va., graduated from Logan High School and attended Marshall University. She retired from Marshall in 1998 after working in the Dean’s Office in the Lewis College of Business. Margaret was a longtime member of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. The greatest joys in her life were her family, friends and many pets. Affectionately known as “Nana” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, she lived vicariously through them, enjoying every precious moment with pride. She will be remembered for her love of life, humor and contagious laugh. Margaret was a people person and blessed with wonderful friendships of all ages throughout her life. She is preceded in death by her parents, Lillian and Martin Bass, and her brother, Douglas Bass. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (Rich) Backus, Howey-in-the-Hills, Fla., Kathy (Richard) Brunelle, Clermont, Fla.; son, Mike Early, Conyers, Ga.; grandchildren, Amy Backus, Beau (Alessandra) Backus, Brad (Carter) Backus; great-grandchildren, Jack, Beau and Brooke; sister-in-law, Paula Bass; and nieces, Karen (Daniel) Stauber and Kimberly (Wesley) Marley. Graveside services will be held at noon Friday, November 6, 2020, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park with Rev. Teresa Deane officiating. Burial will follow. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Johnson Memorial United Methodist or Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
