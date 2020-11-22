MARY ALYCE GOULD, 80, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Monday at noon at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Jason Thomas officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 11 a.m. Online streaming of the service will be at Beard Mortuary Facebook Live. She was born June 22, 1940, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Frank William Darnell and Reba Emogene Darnell. She was a 1958 graduate of Huntington East High School, where she met the love of her life, Hallie Rivers Gould II. They married September 29, 1958. She and Hallie went on to raise six kids. There was never a dull moment in the Gould household. From school to ball practices, she was always there to support her kids. She is preceded in death by her sisters, Jean Ann Grant and Kathryn “Kitsy” Gibson. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Hallie Rivers Gould II, and six children, Dru (Sam) Farmer of Baltimore, Md., Toni (Joe) Cleveland of Huntington, Hallie Rivers Gould III of Hobbs, N.M., Frank Gould of Huntington, Matt (Lauren Adkins) Gould of Proctorville, and Chad (Chris England) Gould of Huntington. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Brad Gould of Huntington, Gage (Taylor) Gould of Fairfax, Va., Mollie Gould of Los Angeles, Calif., Chantz, Kadin, Jayce and Piper Gould, all of Huntington. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She had the most infectious, beautiful smile and could always light up a room. She loved her children and grandchildren dearly, but her love for her husband was a true love story. During this difficult time, please wear a mask; it could save your life. The Gould family would like to thank Dr. Sigurdarson and Dr. Collins, along with the nurses and staff of 6ST1, IMCU and MICU at St. Mary’s Medical Center. We also would like to thank our Cornerstone family. “Thanks be to God for his indescribable gift” — 2 Corinthians 9:15. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
