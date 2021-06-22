MARY ELIZABETH ARIGAN, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, in Heartland of Riverview. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 23, at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Paul Yuenger officiating. The family will receive friends after 9:30 a.m. Burial will follow the service in Woodmere Memorial Park. She was born December 24, 1929, in Raymond Alberta, Canada, the daughter of the late John and Orshula Fabian. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Ward Arigan; a daughter, Frances Arigan; and a son, David Arigan. She was retired from Marshall University and was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church. She is survived by two daughters, Helen Arigan and Marie Lucas and husband George “Mike”; and a son, Richard Arigan, all of Huntington; six grandchildren, Richard “Rick” (Stephanie) Arigan, Amy Arigan, Sarah Lucas, Michael (Melissa) Lucas, Jacqueline (Dave) Parsons and Jennifer (Philip) Sheridan; five great-grandchildren, Arick Nicks, Kaitlin Joseph, Evan Adkins, Jennifer Parsons and Eleanor Sheridan. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Our Lady of Fatima Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

