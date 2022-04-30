MARY ELIZABETH LAMB, 89, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, April 25, 2022, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 2, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Steve Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends after noon on Monday. She was born March 9, 1933, in Smithers, W.Va., daughter of the late Leonard F. and Alta Cherrington Heinz. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, William W. “Bill” Conley, and husband, Richard Lamb, a son, William Brett Conley, stepdaughter, Jennifer Calangi, grandson, Ian Michael Conley, great-granddaughter, Mia Trinity Conley, grandson triplets, sister, Helen Ellis, and two brothers, Bob and Everett Hacker. Mary was retired from the Advertising Department at The Herald-Dispatch. She was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Huntington Woman’s Club. She is survived by a daughter, Tammy Black of Huntington; two sons and daughters-in-law, James and Amy Conley of Tampa, Fla., and Michael and Debbie Conley of Huntington; stepdaughter, Pam Lamb Hart of Marion, Ohio; three brothers, Walter Hacker of Olympia, Wash., Charles Hacker, York, Pa., and Donald Hacker of Maryland; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

