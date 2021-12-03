MARY ELLEN DAVIS, 81, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Terry Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Crook’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. She was born September 23, 1940, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Romeo Clinton and Ruby Davis Plybon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Alan “Chuck” Davis, sisters, Ulah Plybon, Elinor Hayes, Naomi Bowen and Ruby Coyle, and brothers, Benjamin, Robert, Lowell and Romeo Plybon. She was a longtime member, secretary and Sunday school teacher at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church. She was retired from the Cabell County Board of Education, having taught for 30 years, and 28 years of those years at Hite-Saunders Elementary School. She is survived by her loving family, her husband, Herbert R. “Corky” Davis; two daughters and sons-in-law, Lisa and Scott Hall of Huntington and Kimberly and Tom Bailey of Salt Rock, W.Va.; stepson, Joe Stump and wife Connie; grandchildren, Chad Bledsoe and Tyler Bailey of Salt Rock, Cassandra Hall-Robateau (Morgan), Kaitlyn Hall and Cameron Hall of Huntington and Cole Davis of Santa Fe, Texas; step-grandchildren, Summer Bailey of Barboursville, Thomas Bailey of Salt Rock, Brittany and Tara Bailey of Barboursville; she is also survived by a sister, Nellie Plybon, and a brother, Dr. Ira Plybon, both of Scottown, Ohio, and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to St. Mary’s ICU Neuro trauma unit for their excellent care and compassion. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
