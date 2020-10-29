Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

MARY ELLEN MAYES YOUNG, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020. Funeral services and livestreaming will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Tim Dixon officiating. The family will receive friends after noon. She was born January 11, 1951, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Edmond Franklin and Anna Rachel Thornburg Byrd. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Young, a sister, Phyllis Waugh, and two brothers, Darrell and Gary Byrd. She worked for the former Wiggins Restaurant and retired as a cook for the Cabell County Board of Education. She is survived by a daughter, Marty McLaughlin of Boston, Mass.; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Elizabeth Mayes of Huntington; grandchildren, Ensley Hostetter, Michael Mayes Jr., Isabella, Winifred, Sophie, Theodora and Elizabeth Mayes; great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Adkins; siblings, David (Sheila) Byrd, Ricky (Penny) Byrd, Raymond Byrd, Jeff Byrd and Tammy (Lee) Starkey; two sisters-in-law, Carolyn and Robin; and a host of nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.