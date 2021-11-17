MARY ELOISE SCOTT, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Woodmere Abbey of Remembrance with Pastor Trent Eastman officiating. Entombment will follow. The family will receive friends after 9:30 a.m. She was born November 17, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Ollie and Rupertia Ray Roberts. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lyle Scott, a son, Gary Wayne Scott, brother, Benjamin B. Roberts, and a sister, Betty Jo Thomas. She was an active member of New Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Darlene Sue Kendrick and husband Dave of Huntington, and Jamie Lynn Dannenberg of Greer, S.C.; six grandchildren, Tiffany Kendrick, Kimberly Martin and husband Billy Martin Jr., David Kendrick II and wife Michelle, Rebecca Nester, John Michael Nester and wife Hannah, Brian Nester and wife Taylor; great-grandchildren, Brittany Kendrick, Braxton Ferguson, Natasha (Junius S.) Martin, Chloe Barry and Beckham Nester; and two great-great-grandchildren, Delilah Martin Spurlock and Ganon Martin. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to New Baptist Church or Hospice of Huntington. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

