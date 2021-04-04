MARY FRANCES “FRANCY” SMALLRIDGE DILLON, 73, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Edwin Harper officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends after 11:30 a.m. She was born June 13, 1947, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Homer Jennings Smallridge and her beloved mother, Velma Irene Amos Smallridge. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Greg Wells. She was retired from Cabell Huntington Hospital. She attended Staunton Street Apostolic Church. Francy was a very active volunteer at Cabell Huntington Hospital and was instrumental in organizing the Popcorn fundraiser for United Way of the River Cities. Together she and Lenda Burns were known as the “popcorn ladies” and were awarded the 2018 Volunteer of the Year Award from United Way. She enjoyed her time spent volunteering at the hospital, making friends and developing relationships with the staff and patients. She is survived by her former husband, father of her children and best friend, Jimmy Dillon; a son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Amy Dillon of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Kevin Roach of Huntington; grandchildren, Brittany Wells and fiancé J.T. Morlan, Jordan (Taylor) Wells and Kevin Dillon made her very proud and were the lights of her life; two great-grandchildren, Owen and Jordan; two sisters, Carolyn (Earl) Legg of Proctorville, Ohio, and Vickie (Jack) Pullen of Huntington; a brother, James Smallridge of Proctorville, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews, including a beloved nephew, Eric Ashworth. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to her special neighbors for their care and support over the years. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to United Way of the River Cities, Hoops Family Children’s Hospital or charity of one’s choice. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
