MARY JOSEPHINE “JO” DANFORD, 94, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with her Lord on Monday, March 28, 2022, at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1, 2022, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Scott Sears and Rev. Steve Hensley officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. on Friday. She was born July 26, 1927, in Huntington, W.Va., an only child to the late Eugene and Bernice Stewart Grant. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry E. Danford II, and her son, Harry E. Danford III. Jo retired from Stone & Thomas Department Store, the former Anderson Newcomb. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church, former President of PTA, Blue Bird leader and a member of Mother’s Club and Huntington Women’s Club. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and David Crum of Huntington; daughter-in-law, Jerie Danford; grandchildren, Sarah Beth Branco, Chad Matthew Danford, Amy Brooke Guzma, Joshua Grant Crum, David Morris Crum II, Katura Lanette Crum and Melissa Michelle Edwards; four great-grandchildren; cousins, Barbara, Alice and Patricia; and a host of church family and friends, including a special friend and caregiver, Penny Smith. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Hospice of Huntington or First United Methodist Church. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
