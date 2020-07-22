MARY MARGARET GILL, 77, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at home, with her family at her bedside. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Woodmere Memorial Park with Pastor Richie McNiel officiating. Burial will follow. Please follow COVID-19 restrictions and wear a mask. She was born December 23, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., the daughter of the late Lee Austin and Lorena Boyd Jarnagin. Mary was a 1960 graduate of Huntington East High School. She received her Master’s Degree in Education from Marshall University. She was an elementary education teacher for the Cabell County School System for 30 years, retiring in 1998. She and her husband enjoyed square dancing for 38 years. Mary was active in WVARSE and AARP during her retirement years. She was a member of Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and we will miss her smiling face. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Joseph P. Gill Jr.; four children, Kimberly Ann Thomas and husband Ronald, Jennifer Lee Gill, Ryan Patrick Gill and Christopher Paul Gill; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Thomas and Trey Buckland. Special thanks to Cabell Huntington Hospital Home Health and Hospice of Huntington for her in-home care. The family would like to express our appreciation to Dr. Jamil and the Edwards Cancer Center and to OSU Wexner Medical Center and Dr. Walker for their excellent treatment and care. She battled Leukemia for over a year and is Heaven bound to suffer no more, and will be loved and missed by her family forever. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Beverly Hills United Methodist Church or Hospice of Huntington. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
