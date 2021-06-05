MAX EUGENE BLAKE, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 31, 2021, at Wyngate Senior Living, Barboursville. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 6, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. Trent Eastman officiating. Burial and military rites will follow at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. Livestreaming will be on the Beard Mortuary Facebook page. He was born November 11, 1929, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Burman and Naomi Cooper Blake. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Flack Blake. Max proudly served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a member of VFW Post 6878, Proctorville, and American Legion Post 16. He retired as foreman of the melting department at INCO Alloys International. He was a member of New Baptist Church, a former member of Highlawn Baptist Church where he served as deacon, sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. He was also very active with Boy Scouts. Max enjoyed his years at Sunset Beach, N.C., where he loved to walk on the beach. He is survived by his loving family, children, Max and Susan Blake of Parkersburg, W.Va., Scott and Michele Blake of Huntington, Leigh Ann (Travis Smith) Blake of Barboursville, W.Va.; grandchildren, Megan Grim, Drew (Mallory) Blake, Rachel (Kyle) Roberts, Stephen Blake, Ginny Blake, Hannah Blake, Blake (Megan) Creasy, Luke (Sadie) Creasy and Max (Ariel Thomas) Creasy; and great-grandchildren, Karlee Grim, Kaidyn Grim, Oliver Grim, Ezra Roberts, Claire Roberts, Jeremiah Creasy and McKenna Horton. The family would like to thank the staff at Wyngate for their excellent care and support. Online condolences and memories may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marshall AD Hamrick to step down at end of June
- Marshall football releases full 2021 schedule
- Former Marshall soccer player, now pro, charged in 'romance scam' fraud case
- ‘Oracle of Ona’ sees continued growth in StrongTower Investments
- Cabell County BOE adopts amended redistricting plan
- West Virginia coal miner killed; second coal death in two days
- Charleston lawyer Sean McGinley killed in crash
- Ironton parade returns to normal for 2021
- Adventure Park opens at Heritage Farm
- HS Softball: Cabell Midland tops Lincoln County, 7-6, in thriller; Spring Valley tops Huntington
Collections
- Photos: Huntington High School graduation 2021
- Photos: Chesapeake High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: Spring Valley High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: Wayne High School Graduation 2021
- Photos: South Point High School 2021 Commencement
- Photos: Splash pad opens, St. Cloud's All-Inclusive Playground
- Photos: Ironton-Lawrence County Memorial Day Parade
- Photos: Pullman Concert Series
- Photos: Cabell Midland vs. Lincoln County, softball
- Photos: 2021 Memorial Day Program in Huntington