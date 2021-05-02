MAX KEITH BEEVER, 95, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, April 29, 2021, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Private services for family and relatives will be held on Monday, May 3, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Minister Wayne Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. He was born March 22, 1926, in Huntington, W.Va., the son of the late Emory and Edith Snyder Beever. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Virginia Catherine Tivener Beever. He was a Navy veteran. Max was retired from the former H.K. Porter/Huntington Steel. He was an active member and past Elder at Beverly Hills Church of Christ. He was a member and past president of Steelworkers Local 37 and also was instrumental in forming the Local 37 Retirees Club. He was a former coach for the Babe Ruth Eastern League and was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Herd fan. He enjoyed spending time hunting and fishing at his camp on the Greenbrier River. He is survived by his loving family, two daughters, Debbie Gray of Huntington and Sue (Roger) Edwards of Huntington, W.Va.; two sons, Sam Beever of Proctorville, Ohio, and Jim (Lorna) North of Jackson, Tenn.; grandchildren, Kelli, Carrie, Wes, Josh, Ryan, Jamie, Samantha and Casey; great-grandchildren, Derek, Parker, Sam, Claire, Max, Joshua Jr., Jonah and Collin. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

