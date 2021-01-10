MICHAEL WAYNE WEBB, 54, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Pleasant Valley Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Chuck Smith officiating. The family will receive friends after noon. He was born November 28, 1966, in Hamilton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his father, Cletus A. Webb; mother, Margaret A. Goode; stepmother, Mary Ann Webb; brother, Cletus A. Webb Jr.; and two sisters, Deborah Patterson and Penny Portwood. He is survived by his children, Michael A. Webb, Jamie Elizabeth Webb, Ashley Nicole Webb and Jordan Matthew Webb; grandchildren, Sean Wyatt Eplion and Addison Eplion; sisters, Janice Waters and Mary Kay Webb; a brother, James Webb; and longtime girlfriend, Georgia Olds. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.

