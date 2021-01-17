MILDRED KAREN WILSON, 74, of Bear, Delaware, passed away on Wednesday, the 6th of January, at Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Pa., following a long illness. She was born on January 2, 1946, in Matewan, West Virginia, the daughter of Eugene Warren Dean and Mildred Katherine (Kennedy) Dean. She was a graduate of Man High School, Class of 1963. She attended Marshall University and received a degree in Teaching in 1967. She was one of the first teachers to teach kindergarten in the state of West Virginia. She is survived by her daughter, Erin Nicole Wilson; her sister, Sandra Dean Mullins; her brother, Eugene Curtis Dean and his wife Betty Ann Dean; her sister-in-law, Eyvonne Mayhew Dean; her nephews, Keefe Dean, Brian Dean and Douglas Mullins; her niece, Andrea Dean Traci Crawford Licht and her husband Ed Licht and their sons Mason and Jake. She was predeceased by her parents, Eugene Warren Dean and Mildred Katherine Kennedy Dean; and by her brother, Robert William Dean. Funeral services will be held at Beard Mortuary on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at 11 a.m., with interment to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Those who wish to donate in lieu of flowers may make memorial contributions to Save the Children. To send online condolences, please visit www.beardmortuary.com.
