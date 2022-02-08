NORMA LENA CLARK ADKINS, 94, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Madison Park Healthcare. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Dustin Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after 1 p.m. She was born September 20, 1927, in Huntington, the daughter of the late George and Oddie Holland Clark. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Bethel Adkins, and eleven brothers and sisters. Norma was retired from American National Rubber. She was a member of Open Door Baptist Church. She was a loving and caring mother and will be missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Marsha and Chris McGuffin; two sons, Michael Poling and Robert Poling, all of Huntington; four grandchildren, Michelle McGuffin Norris, Christopher McGuffin, Brian Poling and Ginny Poling; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended Clark family. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Services
3001 Third Avenue
Huntington,WV 25702
(304) 522-82531
Website
